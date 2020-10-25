Advertisement

Wake Forest beats No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16

Walk-on freshman safety Nick Andersen had three interceptions to help seal the Demon Deacons win.
Wake Forest sophomore running back Kenneth Walker III (9) breaks a tackle from Virginia Tech cornerback Devin Taylor (24) on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 102520-wsj-spt-wakefootball
Wake Forest sophomore running back Kenneth Walker III (9) breaks a tackle from Virginia Tech cornerback Devin Taylor (24) on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 102520-wsj-spt-wakefootball(Andrew Dye, Journal | Winston-Salem Journal)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Walk-on freshman safety Nick Andersen had three interceptions, Christian Beal-Smith ran for 129 yards and Nick Sciba kicked three field goals to help Wake Forest beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16 on Saturday.

Andersen stopped two deep Hokies drives and the third ended their final possession.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman threw only 17 times, completing 12 for 110 yards, but he scrambled 9 yards for the game’s first score.

Hendon Hooker threw for 223 yards and ran for another 98 for the Hokies.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Willis throws 6 touchdowns as Liberty beats Southern Miss

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Flames (6-0) piled up 537 yards of offense, racing to a 56-35 win.

Sports

FFE SPOTLIGHT: Northside quarterback Sidney Webb eager for next chance after dazzling as a freshman

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
Webb helped lead the Vikings to a 9-4 record in his first year as the starter.

Sports

Virginia Tech Offensive Line Hopes to Keep Rolling Against Wake Forest

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Travis Wells
Hokies Try To Improve to 4 and 1

Sports

Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway signs deal with Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
The multi-year lease agreement allows the RWRE to take over venue operations, with the speedway becoming the home track for the RWRE and its companion companies.

Latest News

Sports

Eagle Eye: Local amateur makes hole-in-one weeks after losing eye in on-course accident

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
His first hole-in-one came on the 7th hole of Roanoke’s Brookside Par 3 course.

Sports

Rays GM, Virginia Tech alum Erik Neander living out World Series dreams

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
The VT alum started his career with the Rays as an intern in 2007.

Sports

Hendon Hooker helps No. 23 Virginia Tech beat Boston College

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT
Khalil Herbert added 143 yards rushing for the Hokies.

Sports

Dodgers-Rays rare wild-card era matchup of baseball’s best

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to win their first World Series title since 1988. The Tampa Bay Rays are among just six current franchises that have never won.

Sports

Mickelson wins in Richmond to go 2 for 2 on senior tour

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Hank Kurz Jr.
Mickelson closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 17-under 199, three strokes better than second-round leader Weir, the fellow 50-year-old left-hander who had a 71.

Sports

Baltimore gets by Philadelphia with 30-28 victory

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Ravens move to 5-1 on the year ahead of their November 1 matchup at home against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.