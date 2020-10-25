Washington Football Team rolls over Dallas, 25-3

LANDOVER, Md. (WDBJ) - Washington put up a convincing 25-3 win over the Cowboys Sunday, moving to 2-5 for the year.

Antonio Gibson kept the pedal down on the ground, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Former James Madison University quarterback Ben DiNucci made an appearance for Dallas Sunday after starter Andy Dalton was removed due to injury concerns following a hit from Washington’s Jon Bostic.

Washington will come back from next week’s bye week with a November clash at home with the New York Giants.

