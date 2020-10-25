Willis throws 6 touchdowns as Liberty beats Southern Miss
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for 345 yards and six touchdowns—five in the first half—and Liberty remained unbeaten after dominating Southern Mississippi 56-35.
The Flames (6-0) piled up 537 yards of offense, racing to a 35-7 halftime lead as Willis found five different receivers with scoring strikes.
Southern Miss (1-4) rallied with a 21-point third quarter on three rushing touchdowns by Tate Whatley and came as close as 35-28.
