Willis throws 6 touchdowns as Liberty beats Southern Miss

The Flames (6-0) piled up 537 yards of offense, racing to a 56-35 win.
Liberty Football hosts Southern Miss at Williams Stadium on October 24, 2020. (Photo by KJ Jugar)
Liberty Football hosts Southern Miss at Williams Stadium on October 24, 2020. (Photo by KJ Jugar)(Liberty Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for 345 yards and six touchdowns—five in the first half—and Liberty remained unbeaten after dominating Southern Mississippi 56-35.

The Flames (6-0) piled up 537 yards of offense, racing to a 35-7 halftime lead as Willis found five different receivers with scoring strikes.

Southern Miss (1-4) rallied with a 21-point third quarter on three rushing touchdowns by Tate Whatley and came as close as 35-28.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

