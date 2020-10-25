Advertisement

Woman ejected from car, dies following Floyd Co. crash

The single-vehicle crash was located .4 mile north of Rt. 761 along Route 221
(KOSA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Virginia State Police, Katerina Renee Higgins, 18 of Willis, died in the early hours of Sunday morning after she hit a tree and was ejected along Route 221.

The single-vehicle crash was located .4 mile north of Route 761 in Floyd County.

The 1998 Ford Mustang was going south along Route 221 before running off of the left side of the road, hitting a tree and ejecting Higgins.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The case is still being looked into.

