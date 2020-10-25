Advertisement

Woman killed in crash after attending her son’s funeral in Nashville

Less than two hours after attending her son’s funeral, 63-year-old Cason Lee Walker died in a wreck in Clarksville, WTVF reported.
Cason Walker
Cason Walker(WTVF)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Less than two hours after attending her son’s funeral, 63-year-old Cason Lee Walker died in a wreck in Clarksville, WTVF reported.

According to investigators, Walker was traveling south on Trenton Road around 8 p.m. Monday when it appears her car didn’t merge into the one lane near Branson Way and veered off the road.

Walker had just attended the funeral for her 36-year-old son Jajuan Clark, who the Metro Nashville Police Department said was found dead on the road with gunshot wounds in Antioch almost two weeks ago.

“We’re trying to hold on,” Walker’s sister Valerie Marquis told WTVF. “I just screamed. We’re totally shocked and I’m still in shock.”

WTVF reported, Clark’s brother was one of the passengers injured in the crash. The family said the brother remains in the hospital and will likely take months to recover. The other two passengers, Marquis' granddaughter and stepdaughter, have been released from the hopsital.

Clarksville police are investigating the incident. Metro police have no suspects in Clark’s death and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stopper at 615-74-CRIME.

WTVF reported the family hopes to have Walker’s funeral next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

