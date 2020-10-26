Advertisement

177 arrests, 109 survivors rescued during largest anti-human trafficking operation in Ohio’s history

Ohio Attorney Gen. Dave Yost is shown in a file photo. On Monday, he announced massive arrests in connection with a human trafficking operation.
Ohio Attorney Gen. Dave Yost is shown in a file photo. On Monday, he announced massive arrests in connection with a human trafficking operation.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost discussed the results of what he believes was the largest anti-human tracking operation in the state’s history, which was conducted in the last week, WOIO reported.

A virtual press conference with Yost, as well as representatives from the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, U.S. Marshals Service, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and more was held on Monday morning.

Yost announced that 177 arrests of “Johns” and traffickers were made during Operation Hope. More than a dozen of those arrests involved men who were attempting to arrange sex with a child.

Yost added that 109 survivors of human trafficking were rescued.

“The difference between simple prostitution and human trafficking is the difference between two and three,” Yost said.

Prostitution is an arrangement usually between a “John” and a female.

“Human trafficking involves a third party, typically taking a cut of the money,” Yost added.

The anti-human trafficking operation was conducted in collaboration with more than 50 federal, Ohio state and local law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2020 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

NYPD officer suspended after blaring 'Trump 2020' on official speaker

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
The NYPD announced an officer who is under investigation for using a department speaker for political purposes has been suspended without pay.

National

Stimulus standoff in Washington imperils jobless and small businesses

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s possible, if unlikely that a small economic-relief package will be approved in a post-election “lame duck” session of Congress. More likely, a broad rescue measure could be enacted early next year.

Safety

Boil water notice lifted for Chatham, surrounding areas

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The notice was issued on October 22 after a water line broke in the area of Carter Street and Route 57.

National

Pelosi on pandemic and stimulus plan

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says the country must follow the science on the pandemic and have a strategic plan on a stimulus plan.

Your Vote Virginia

Virginia early voting deadline approaching

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Saturday, October 31 is the last day for Virginia voters to cast early in-person ballots for the November 3 General Election.

Latest News

National

French doctor warns his country has ‘lost control’ of virus

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By ANGELA CHARLTON and MIKE CORDER
Europe’s confirmed death toll has surpassed 250,000 according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, which puts the global toll at more than 1.1 million.

National

Outside groups drive big spending in Kansas Senate race

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead American Music Awards nominations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch will compete for artist of the year against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

Weather News

Zeta will likely be hurricane before hitting Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago