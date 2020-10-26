200 jobs expected in Pittsylvania County with furniture manufacturing operation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - About 200 jobs are expected to be created with the Virginia arrival of a furniture manufacturing company.

Governor Ralph Northam has announced Ison Furniture Manufacturing, Inc., a North Carolina-based furniture manufacturer, will spend $3.5 million to acquire and renovate the recently-closed A.C. Furniture Company, Inc. facility in Pittsylvania County. Ison will also purchase new equipment for the assembly and production of its upholstered furniture products.

Virginia competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 150 jobs, according to Northam. The company’s supplier, Dogwood Global, LLC, will also move to a vacant 30,000-square-foot building onsite, investing $500,000 in new equipment and adding 45 jobs to make high-end wood tables and custom furniture frames that will be upholstered by Ison Furniture.

No timetable has been released.

Ison has two facilities in North Carolina, and the new operation represents its first in Virginia.

The former A.C. Furniture Company in Pittsylvania County operated from 1977 to March 2020.

“We are pleased to welcome Ison Furniture Manufacturing and Dogwood Global to Southern Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “Manufacturing is an important pillar of many communities across our Commonwealth and is key to rebuilding our economy in the wake of the ongoing global pandemic. The region’s strong history with textiles and furniture combined with the caliber of the existing upholstery and furniture-building workforce makes this project a natural fit for Pittsylvania County, and we look forward to the future success of this new operation.”

“Ison Furniture’s decision to establish its newest furniture production operation in Pittsylvania County is great news for Southern Virginia, and it demonstrates the infrastructure and workforce advantages that continue to attract high-quality manufacturers,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We thank Ison and supplier Dogwood Global for creating valuable job opportunities, and we are confident the region will deliver a sustainable talent pipeline to facilitate the growth of both companies.”

“Ison Furniture Manufacturing, Inc. is excited to become part of the historic Virginia furniture industry,” said Akira Ison, President of Ison Furniture Manufacturing. “Southern Virginia is known for having some of the finest furniture craftsmen in the country, and Virginia has led the way in providing a foundation for businesses and employees to grow and prosper together. Local and state government embraced our concept of designing a COVID-conscious facility, and our family-owned business looks forward to helping over150 employees prosper and take care of their families.”

“Our initial plan was to open the factory in North Carolina, but Virginia was far and away a better option,” said Rodney Terry, Vice President of Business Development for Dogwood Global, LLC. “The economic environment Virginia has built over the years gave us the confidence that our financial investment would be secure. We told the economic development group that we had contracts we had to fill, and the speed moved on this project blew us away. Virginia is ready for business.”

“This announcement is yet another demonstration of the excellence of Pittsylvania County’s workforce and the effectiveness of our efforts to bring high-quality manufacturing jobs to our locality and region,” said Bob Warren, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “We are thankful that Ison Furniture, as well as Dogwood Global, LLC, have decided to expand into Pittsylvania County, and we are excited to see the positive and long-term impacts for our citizens that come from this project.”

