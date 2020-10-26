Advertisement

Absentee ballot requests far surpass 2016 count, local registrars say

The deadline to request a ballot was Friday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - With the deadline to request an absentee ballot now passed, local registrars say this year’s demand for those ballots has far surpassed 2016.

Lynchburg City had a request for about 9,000 absentee ballots, with about 6,000 of those being returned already this year. In 2016, the city saw 2,500 total absentee ballots.

Bedford County had a request for over 7,500 ballots, with over 5,000 of those being returned so far this year. In 2016, the county saw just under 1,900 total absentee ballots.

Bedford County’s general registrar says the early demand this year might knock down lines on Election Day.

“Clearly it will be less than we typically have in a presidential [election] because so many have taken advantage of the early voting opportunities, but it will still be a very big, very busy day," said Barbara Gunter, Bedford County general registrar.

Gunter reminds folks who wanted to vote absentee but have since changed their mind to bring their ballot with them on Election Day.

Early voting in person will continue through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Virginia early voting deadline approaching

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Saturday, October 31 is the last day for Virginia voters to cast early in-person ballots for the November 3 General Election.

Coronavirus

CDC highlights safety tips for in-person voting amid pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding Americans to be cautious while voting.

Your Vote Virginia

Roanoke church offers free rides to polls for early voting

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
The service is available Monday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm.

Your Vote Virginia

UVA cybersecurity expert: Virginia is one of the safer states to cast a ballot

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
|
By Daniel Grimes
Each state is responsible for handling the voting process. From voter rolls to ballot security, it is left up to them

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Warner looks for third term in Senate

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:04 AM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
Warner, a familiar face in Virginia politics, is hoping to be re-elected on November 3.

Your Vote Virginia

Daniel Gade aims to break Republican losing streak in Virginia

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:56 AM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
The Republican has plenty of experience in government and public policy, but this is his first shot at an elected office.

Your Vote Virginia

Candidates for Roanoke Mayor spar during final candidates forum

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
The gloves came off Thursday in the Roanoke Mayor’s race. Incumbent Sherman Lea and challenger David Bowers met during a virtual forum presented by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. During a sharp exchange on several issues, they questioned each other’s record as mayor.

Politics

Kaine reacts to report of racist incidents at VMI

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Senator Tim Kaine says allegations of racist incidents at Virginia Military Institute are deeply troubling, and the call for an independent investigation is a “smart” step.

Politics

Gov. Northam recovering after breaking hand

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
He’ll wear a brace for a few weeks.

Your Vote Virginia

Gov. Northam signs new laws supporting COVID-19 response, reform policing

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Governor Ralph Northam announced he has signed 16 new laws and proposed changes to five bills that will support the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response and advance criminal justice reform.