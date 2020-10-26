Absentee ballot requests far surpass 2016 count, local registrars say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - With the deadline to request an absentee ballot now passed, local registrars say this year’s demand for those ballots has far surpassed 2016.

Lynchburg City had a request for about 9,000 absentee ballots, with about 6,000 of those being returned already this year. In 2016, the city saw 2,500 total absentee ballots.

Bedford County had a request for over 7,500 ballots, with over 5,000 of those being returned so far this year. In 2016, the county saw just under 1,900 total absentee ballots.

Bedford County’s general registrar says the early demand this year might knock down lines on Election Day.

“Clearly it will be less than we typically have in a presidential [election] because so many have taken advantage of the early voting opportunities, but it will still be a very big, very busy day," said Barbara Gunter, Bedford County general registrar.

Gunter reminds folks who wanted to vote absentee but have since changed their mind to bring their ballot with them on Election Day.

Early voting in person will continue through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.