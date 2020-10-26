Boil water notice lifted for Chatham, surrounding areas

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - A boil water notice has been lifted for the Town of Chatham and some of the surrounding areas.

The notice was issued on October 22 after a water line broke in the area of Carter Street and Route 57. Though it was fixed the same day, people were urged to boil their water while it was being tested.

According to Pittsylvania County, the water tested negative for bacteria over multiple days of testing.

The notice affected areas of Tightsqueeze, Dry Fork, the majority of the Town of Chatham and an area to the north of town. Green Rock Correctional Center, Tightsqueeze Industrial Complex and multiple schools were also affected.

