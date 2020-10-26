Centra updated patient visitation guidelines go into effect Wednesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra Health in Lynchburg has released an update to their visitation guidelines that will go into effect Wednesday, October 28 “due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.”

Please adhere to the following details outlined by the hospital:

" Visitation Update

• Centra will allow 1 visitor to accompany a patient at a time.

• Patients may have no more than 2 specific visitors for the duration of their hospitalization.

o Centra will allow 2 visitors in circumstances where one of those visitors has special needs or mobility issues and requires a support person.

• The safety of our patients and Caregivers remains our top priority. We will continue to monitor this policy and make changes when the safety of our patients and Caregivers is necessary.

• Visitation hours will be from 7am until 8:30pm daily; exceptions are the ED and Women’s and Children areas.

Visitors must adhere to the following guidelines:

• Must be 18 or older

• Must show some form of identification (drivers license, debit card, social security card)

• Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

• Will be screened each time they enter and will be asked a series of questions and have their temperature checked

• Must wear a mask while in any building throughout the duration of their visit including while in the patient’s room; cloth masks are acceptable

• Should limit going in and out of care areas and buildings; refrain from visiting the cafeteria, gift shop, and common waiting areas unless directed

• Will be expected to practice social distancing

• Will remain in patient rooms as congregate waiting rooms will remain closed; with exception of designated waiting areas for OR, Interventional Radiology and the Cath Lab

The following areas will remain restricted:

• COVID units (unless end of life care)

• Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center; due to highly compromised immune systems

• Adult and Geriatric Psychiatric Units at VBH

• Skilled Nursing Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities (Guggenheimer, The Summit, Oakwood Health and Rehab and Fairmont Crossing)

• Acute Rehab will have limited visitation

• Emergency Departments will have limited visitation"

Questions and concerns should be directed to Centra at 434-200-4700 or by visiting the hospital website.

