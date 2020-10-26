Advertisement

Former Panthers’ coach Rivera rings ‘Victory Bell’ after completing cancer treatment

The Washington Football Team announced in August that Rivers was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma located in a lymph node, which is a form of cancer.
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera directs his team during the first half of an NFL football game agains the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera directs his team during the first half of an NFL football game agains the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By WB Web Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBTV) - The Washington Football Team defeated its nemesis and long-time rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday afternoon.

But that wasn’t even head coach Ron Rivera’s biggest victory of the week.

Rivera, the former Carolina Panthers head coach, walked down the hallways of Inova hospital in Northern Virginia Monday after completing his last cancer treatment.

Nurses and doctors cheered as he was leaving the hospital.

The football coach, nicknamed “Riverboat Ron,” rang the “Victory Bell” after finishing his treatment.

Rivera’s wife, Stephanie Rivera, shared the good news on social media.

“Very emotional moment for @RiverboatRonHC,” Stephanie Rivera tweeted. “Hope others battling cancer can also look forward to ringing their bell when they complete treatment #RiveraStrong #roadtorecovery #thankyouInova.”

The Washington Football Team announced in August that Rivers was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma located in a lymph node, which is a form of cancer.

Rivera said he was going to continue coaching the team while receiving treatment for cancer.

He told reporters in August that the cancer was “very treatable and curable."

Rivera was present along the sidelines Sunday for Washington’s 25-3 victory over Dallas.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Washington Football Team rolls over Dallas, 25-3

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Antonio Gibson kept the pedal down on the ground, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Sports

No. 11 Miami holds off Virginia 19-14, Cavaliers drop to 1-4

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT
Brennan Armstrong was back in the lineup after missing a game with a concussion for Virginia.

Sports

Wake Forest beats No. 19 Virginia Tech 23-16

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT
Walk-on freshman safety Nick Andersen had three interceptions to help seal the Demon Deacons win.

Sports

Willis throws 6 touchdowns as Liberty beats Southern Miss

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Flames (6-0) piled up 537 yards of offense, racing to a 56-35 win.

Latest News

Sports

FFE SPOTLIGHT: Northside quarterback Sidney Webb eager for next chance after dazzling as a freshman

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
Webb helped lead the Vikings to a 9-4 record in his first year as the starter.

Sports

Virginia Tech Offensive Line Hopes to Keep Rolling Against Wake Forest

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Hokies Try To Improve to 4 and 1

Sports

Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway signs deal with Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Irby
The multi-year lease agreement allows the RWRE to take over venue operations, with the speedway becoming the home track for the RWRE and its companion companies.

Sports

Eagle Eye: Local amateur makes hole-in-one weeks after losing eye in on-course accident

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
His first hole-in-one came on the 7th hole of Roanoke’s Brookside Par 3 course.

Sports

Rays GM, Virginia Tech alum Erik Neander living out World Series dreams

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
The VT alum started his career with the Rays as an intern in 2007.

Sports

Hendon Hooker helps No. 23 Virginia Tech beat Boston College

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT
Khalil Herbert added 143 yards rushing for the Hokies.