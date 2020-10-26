Former Panthers’ coach Rivera rings ‘Victory Bell’ after completing cancer treatment

(WBTV) - The Washington Football Team defeated its nemesis and long-time rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday afternoon.

But that wasn’t even head coach Ron Rivera’s biggest victory of the week.

Rivera, the former Carolina Panthers head coach, walked down the hallways of Inova hospital in Northern Virginia Monday after completing his last cancer treatment.

Nurses and doctors cheered as he was leaving the hospital.

It's a different kind of Victory Monday 💛#RiveraStrong pic.twitter.com/tgiZgOpBGC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 26, 2020

The football coach, nicknamed “Riverboat Ron,” rang the “Victory Bell” after finishing his treatment.

Rivera’s wife, Stephanie Rivera, shared the good news on social media.

“Very emotional moment for @RiverboatRonHC,” Stephanie Rivera tweeted. “Hope others battling cancer can also look forward to ringing their bell when they complete treatment #RiveraStrong #roadtorecovery #thankyouInova.”

The Washington Football Team announced in August that Rivers was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma located in a lymph node, which is a form of cancer.

Rivera said he was going to continue coaching the team while receiving treatment for cancer.

He told reporters in August that the cancer was “very treatable and curable."

Rivera was present along the sidelines Sunday for Washington’s 25-3 victory over Dallas.

