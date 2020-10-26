Grant money to help United Way of Roanoke Valley support families

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New grant money will help the United Way of Roanoke Valley support families with childcare options.

The United Way received $100,000 from the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation to allow them to find ways to better support vulnerable children and families in the area. The United Way says in our region there are about 10,000 families living at or below the poverty line. They say money like this will allow them to better serve those in need.

“Families are just making it week to week to week and with a system like this we can help them stretch their dollars a little further or provide some services or resources that will just make life easier for them,” Vice President of Community Impact Vivien McMaham said.

The grant money will be used to help expand their services into new communities, help make their systems more efficient and launch a new child nutrition initiative.

