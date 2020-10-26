Advertisement

Grown Here at Home: How agritourism transformed Sinkland Farms

Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

Sinkland Farms is known for its pumpkins, but that’s not how the farm started. It was actually a dairy farm.

“When we started in the dairy farm business in 1980 we were about the youngest farm family that bought a farm. Most farms are handed down from generation to generation. We purchased this farm and we struggled. So we began after 10, 12 years trying to figure out how we could diversify,” said Susan Sink, owner of Sinkland Farms.

They tried many things to supplement their farm income.

“Growing strawberries, thornless blackberries, even Christmas trees, and pumpkins became the cash crop. Then people became the cash crop,” Susan explained.

As they transitioned from the dairy farm, they began to focus more on agritourism.

“Agritourism just makes good sense. Today, it’s the experience rather than reading or watching something on video or television,” Susan said.

For 29 years Sinkland Farms has been bringing that experience to locals and visitors during its annual pumpkin festival. It draws thousands to Southwest Virginia.

Susan says, “People tell us this has become a family tradition. And that has become our logo, Sinkland Farms: A Family Tradition.”

It’s one they hope will remain for many years to come.

Click here for more information about Sinkland Farms annual pumpkin festival.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fall Foliage in Virginia Part 1

Updated: 20 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko reports.

News

Fall Foliage in Virginia Part 2

Updated: 27 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko reports.

Garden

Grown Here at Home: How Agritourism Transformed Sinkland Farms

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 26, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Weather News

Virginia Tech forestry expert explains when and where to see the best fall foliage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
The first thing you might notice about the trees on the mountains this year is that they started to change from green to orange and yellow relatively early.

Forecast

Monday, October 26, Morning FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Clouds hang tough this morning with pockets of fog and drizzle.

News

Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Roanoke

Updated: 11 hours ago
Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Roanoke

News

Danville Apartment Building Fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
Danville Apartment Building Fire

News

Christiansburg Ladder Truck Dedication

Updated: 12 hours ago
Christiansburg Ladder Truck Dedication

State

More than 1,000 pounds of medication collected at Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Albemarle Co.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
More than 1,000 pounds of prescription drugs were collected at the event over a span of 4 hours.