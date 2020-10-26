Grown Here at Home: How agritourism transformed Sinkland Farms

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

Sinkland Farms is known for its pumpkins, but that’s not how the farm started. It was actually a dairy farm.

“When we started in the dairy farm business in 1980 we were about the youngest farm family that bought a farm. Most farms are handed down from generation to generation. We purchased this farm and we struggled. So we began after 10, 12 years trying to figure out how we could diversify,” said Susan Sink, owner of Sinkland Farms.

They tried many things to supplement their farm income.

“Growing strawberries, thornless blackberries, even Christmas trees, and pumpkins became the cash crop. Then people became the cash crop,” Susan explained.

As they transitioned from the dairy farm, they began to focus more on agritourism.

“Agritourism just makes good sense. Today, it’s the experience rather than reading or watching something on video or television,” Susan said.

For 29 years Sinkland Farms has been bringing that experience to locals and visitors during its annual pumpkin festival. It draws thousands to Southwest Virginia.

Susan says, “People tell us this has become a family tradition. And that has become our logo, Sinkland Farms: A Family Tradition.”

It’s one they hope will remain for many years to come.

