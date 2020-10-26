Henry County man sustains gunshot wounds to both legs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Saturday night.

The Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call just after 11:30 p.m. October 24, regarding a person being shot in the parking lot of the Circle K Convenience Store.

When deputies arrived, they found a Martinsville man with gunshot wounds to both of his legs. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told investigators he was in the parking lot when he heard multiple gunshots and was hit.

The victim was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville and was then transferred to Roanoke for treatment.

The shooter was described as a Black man driving a gold or tan SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463.

