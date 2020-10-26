Advertisement

Henry County man sustains gunshot wounds to both legs

(MGN Image)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Saturday night.

The Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call just after 11:30 p.m. October 24, regarding a person being shot in the parking lot of the Circle K Convenience Store.

When deputies arrived, they found a Martinsville man with gunshot wounds to both of his legs. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told investigators he was in the parking lot when he heard multiple gunshots and was hit.

The victim was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville and was then transferred to Roanoke for treatment.

The shooter was described as a Black man driving a gold or tan SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

200 jobs expected in Pittsylvania County with furniture manufacturing operation

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Ison has two facilities in North Carolina, and the new operation represents its first in Virginia.

Safety

Boil water notice lifted for Chatham, surrounding areas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The notice was issued October 22 after a water line broke in the area of Carter Street and Route 57.

Your Vote Virginia

Virginia early voting deadline approaching

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Saturday, October 31 is the last day for Virginia voters to cast early in-person ballots for the November 3 General Election.

Forecast

Monday Midday Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Community

Junior League to hold 32nd annual ‘Stocked Market’ virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Since its inception, this yearly craft market has raised more than $3.2 million for grants, scholarships and volunteer efforts.

Crime

Photos released in search for Martinsville restaurant burglar

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police say he appears to be wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Education

VMI announces resignation of superintendent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
General J.H. Binford Peay III has served as superintendent for VMI for more than 17 years.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: New-case increase drops, as does percentage of positive tests in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
2,525,421 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 5.0 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.1 percent reported over the weekend.

News

Fall Foliage in Virginia Part 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko reports.

News

Fall Foliage in Virginia Part 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko reports.