Junior League to hold 32nd annual ‘Stocked Market’ virtually

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Junior League of Roanoke Valley is keeping its holiday tradition alive – but this year the 32nd annual Stocked Market will take place virtually.

Since its inception, this yearly craft market has raised more than $3.2 million for grants, scholarships and volunteer efforts.

To participate this year, you can purchase a $50 box full of the Stocked Market committee’s favorite vendors' items, a souvenir ornament, and coupons from shops.

“In lieu of holding our beloved Stocked Market shopping event to kick off the holiday season, we kind of came up with some other fun ways for shoppers to still feel like they were getting a bit of the holiday spirit," said Stocked Market Co-Chair Lindsay Tate.

There will only be 100 boxes available and they go on sale November 13.

You can also purchase raffle tickets for a grand prize featuring more than $500-worth of vendors' products and gift cards.

To purchase items or learn more, click here.

