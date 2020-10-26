Advertisement

Kids’ Tech University goes virtual

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids' Tech University returns to Virginia Tech. In a normal year, the program creates a “university feel” by including children in an interactive session, which resembles a college lecture, in a university classroom.

Instead of bringing kids to campus, campus will come to the kids.

This year, the program will be hosting the interactive sessions through Zoom.

They will mail packets of materials for hands-on science activities.

College students will lead kids and their parents through an activity virtually.

Kristy Collins, the director of education and outreach at the Fralin Life Sciences Institute says they want kids to engage their scientific curiosity at home.

“It is important to keep kids tech going, because I feel like there are a lot of students and parents who really enjoy kids tech but I still wanted something to be a good experience," said Collins.

Kids' Tech has four program dates this year and attendees are expected to attend them all. Sessions will be held in the morning and will conclude by noon. To register, click here.

