Man jumps out of second-story window after NW Roanoke shooting early Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New details have emerged about the environment and events after a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1800 block of Downing St. NW.

According to search warrants, the man apparently jumped out of a second-story window after he was shot.

Police found blood, a .32 casing, a pocket knife and a green leafy substance in the apartment.

Roanoke Police responded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of Downing Street NW for reports of a shooting. They found a man with what they said was a non-critical gunshot wound.

Police determined the man was at a nearby home at the time of the shooting, which followed a fight with another man, who then ran off.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.