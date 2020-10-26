Advertisement

MISSING: Pittsylvania County Sheriff looking for man described as despondent

Gary Beamon, missing from Pittsylvania County
Gary Beamon, missing from Pittsylvania County(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man last reported seen about 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators are looking for Gary Wayne Beamon, reported missing from the Moorefield Bridge Road area of Pittsylvania County, which is near the Westover Area in Danville.

Beamon is described as white, 6′0″ and 190 pounds. He was last reported seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt and is believed to have health concerns that contributed to him be despondent, according to investigators.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931.

