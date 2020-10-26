Advertisement

New Danville superintendent hopes to turn around Danville Public Schools

By Kendall Davis
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a two-month search for a new superintendent, the Danville School Board felt Dr. Angela Hairston was the best candidate to move the school district forward. For Hairston, this role is a bit of a homecoming.

“I started there as a teacher, was administrator at Westwood Middle School, so it’s home there, so I’m excited.” said Dr. Hairston.

It’s no secret Dr. Hairston is stepping into some challenges, as only two of Danville nine schools have full accreditation and their graduation rates are the lowest among neighboring districts. With experience as Superintendent in North Carolina and Georgia, Hairston feels these challenges are nothing new.

“For a variety of reasons I spent most of my career in what we call turnaround work, working with schools that are underperforming, not lower or whatever, just underperforming.” said Hairston.

To turn things around, Hairston wants to go beyond building a relationship with just teachers and principals.

“I’ve already started talking to some of the students over the weekend, just chatting with some students who have not experienced success,” said Dr. Hairston.

Hairston hopes to give teachers the tools they need to maximize their talents.

“Employees that I have met are really concerned about the district, love the district, love the children, but perhaps needs new strategies, another focus, another set of eyes,” said Hairston.

Dr. Hairston starts her new role December 1, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke Stocked Market

Updated: moments ago
Roanoke Stocked Market

News

Kids Tech University

Updated: moments ago
Kids Tech University

News

United Way Grant

Updated: 5 minutes ago
United Way Grant

News

Martinsville Race Preps

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Martinsville Race Preps

News

Virginia State Superintendent Visit

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Virginia State Superintendent Visit

Latest News

News

Medical Reserve Corps Election Day Help

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Medical Reserve Corps Election Day Help

News

VT COVID Surface Study

Updated: 12 minutes ago
VT COVID Surface Study

News

New Danville Superintendent

Updated: 25 minutes ago
New Danville Superintendent

Education

Kids’ Tech University goes virtual

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Janay Reece
College students will lead kids and their parents through an activity virtually.

News

Grant money to help United Way of Roanoke Valley support families

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The United Way received $100,000 from the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation to allow them to find ways to better support vulnerable children and families in the area.

News

State Superintendent visits Botetourt County Schools

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The start of a new school week brought a special visitor to Greenfield Elementary in Botetourt County.