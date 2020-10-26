Patchy dense fog early with a few sunny breaks late

Our weekend rain produced widespread amounts of .50″ to around 1″ across western Virginia. There were a few areas that managed to see 2-3″+ in localized areas near Brookneal and Gretna along with areas around Fairy Stone State Park.

We’ll keep clouds and drizzle around this morning with any additional accumulation being fairly light. Dense Fog has also formed along I-77 in Carroll and Wythe Counties. Use EXTREME caution if driving this morning. Other areas will also likely see fog formation. Once the fog burns off we should see a few sunny breaks later today. Tuesday looks fairly quiet before the remnants of Zeta head our way late Wednesday into Thursday. Big changes head our way for the weekend with much colder air building in.

Watch out for patchy dense fog this morning. (Leo Hirsbrunner)

MONDAY

We will start the day with areas of thick fog, low clouds and patchy drizzle. Improving conditions move in during the afternoon with decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures. Highs will rebound to near normal with highs climbing into 60s to near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

We remain in fairly quiet pattern Tuesday and Wednesday as we await the landfall of Zeta along the Gulf Coast states. If you need to complete outdoor tasks, and need it rain-free, these are your days. Highs return to the upper 60s.

More tropical rain moves in Wednesday night and continues into Thursday. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to make landfall Wednesday along the southern Gulf then move north, interacting or merging with an upper-level low over Texas.

While are showers are possible as early as Wednesday night, we expect most of the rain to arrive Thursday which will likely end up being a washout. Rain may end up coming in as two pieces. 1) Zeta tropical rain 2) Low pressure and cold front.

EARLY THOUGHTS ON RAINFALL: Most models are suggesting between 1-3 inches of rain is likely with the two part event which should end very early Friday.

Checking to see how much rain we might see from Zeta. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

All indications suggest the tropical system should be long gone by the weekend with improvements as early as Friday. The cold front will however usher in much cooler air for the Halloween weekend. Highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s in the east. Lows will be in 40s.

Much cooler air moves in as we head into the weekend. (WDBJ)

TURN CLOCKS BACK OCTOBER 31: Remember to set your clocks back one hour (fall back) before bedtime Saturday as we switch back to Eastern Standard Time. It’s also a good idea to check the smoke detector and weather radio batteries.