Photos released in search for Martinsville restaurant burglar

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Police are looking for a man who burglarized a restaurant Sunday morning.

Police were called about 3 a.m. October 25, 2020 to El Norteno restaurant on Church Street because of a business alarm. Officers found the restaurant had been burglarized.

Police have released surveillance photos of the man, and are asking for the public’s help identifying him. Police say he appears to be wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The Martinsville Police Department asks anyone with information about the burglary to call Sergeant Durham at 276-403-5330 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 276-63-CRIME (276-6327463). Information provided to CRIMESTOPPERS is confidential and you could receive a reward up to $2,500.

