PLAYRoanoke introduces “PLAY-At-Home Kits”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The coronavirus has put a halt to many ways kids can get out and be creative, whether at school or in the neighborhood.

PLAYRoanoke and Roanoke Parks and Recreation wanted to come up with a solution that would allow people to still come up with options to build and recreate different projects while staying safe.

The kits, for children aged K-5th grade, include supplies for games and activities that center around a certain topic, like “Ancient World Exploration.” They are available as single packs or for a family of four. Kids can work through these with, or without, their parents' help. Kits cost $20 and can be purchased here.

Registration closes November 3 for the first PLAY-At-Home Kit, which can be picked up at the Fishburn Mansion starting November 9.

