Victim identified in murder along Gayle St. NW Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, Kenneth Scott, 24 of Roanoke, was found dead Saturday night in the 1900 block of Gayle Street NW.

The case is being treated as a murder. According to two different warrants, Scott was apparently stepping out of a rented Nissan Maxima with Florida tags when he was shot. The car was searched, but nothing was recovered.

A witness told police that Scott had been messaging with an unnamed suspect over Facebook leading up to the shooting. No one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to call 540-344-8500. Text messages can be sent to 274637 (beginning the message with “Roanoke PD” to make sure it is sent correctly). Calls and messages can remain anonymous, according to Roanoke PD.

