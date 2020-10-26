Advertisement

Victim identified in murder along Gayle St. NW Saturday

No suspects have been taken into custody
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, Kenneth Scott, 24 of Roanoke, was found dead Saturday night in the 1900 block of Gayle Street NW.

The case is being treated as a murder. According to two different warrants, Scott was apparently stepping out of a rented Nissan Maxima with Florida tags when he was shot. The car was searched, but nothing was recovered.

A witness told police that Scott had been messaging with an unnamed suspect over Facebook leading up to the shooting. No one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with helpful tips is asked to call 540-344-8500. Text messages can be sent to 274637 (beginning the message with “Roanoke PD” to make sure it is sent correctly). Calls and messages can remain anonymous, according to Roanoke PD.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Military

Send handwritten thank-you cards to veterans for Veterans’ Day

Updated: moments ago
The organization will deliver the cards to veterans in care homes and post pictures on its website.

Crime

Man jumps out of second-story window after NW Roanoke shooting early Sunday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Police determined the man was at a nearby home at the time of the shooting, which followed a fight with another man, who then ran off.

Coronavirus

Trump Administration sends COVID-19 tests to Virginia

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
They will be distributed at the discretion of Governor Ralph Northam to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities.

Sports

Former Panthers’ coach Rivera rings ‘Victory Bell’ after completing cancer treatment

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WB Web Staff
The Washington Football Team announced in August that Rivers was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma located in a lymph node, which is a form of cancer.

News

Homicide Victim Identified

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Latest News

7@four

PLAYRoanoke introduces “PLAY-At-Home Kits”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
PLAYRoanoke and Roanoke Parks and Recreation wanted to come up with a solution that would allow people to still come up with options to build and recreate different projects while staying safe.

Economy

Home sales in Virginia surged in September, prices expected to rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
Sales are expected to remain high for the rest of the year.

Health

Centra updated patient visitation guidelines go into effect Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Visitation hours will be from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. daily

Economy

200 jobs expected in Pittsylvania County with furniture manufacturing operation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Ison has two facilities in North Carolina, and the new operation represents its first in Virginia.

Crime

Henry County man sustains gunshot wounds to both legs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The shooting happened Saturday night in the parking lot of a Circle K convenience store.