Advertisement

Send handwritten thank-you cards to veterans for Veterans’ Day

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Veterans’ Day events mostly virtual this year because of coronavirus precautions, a central Virginia organization wants those who served our county to have something physical to celebrate with.

ParadeRest Virginia is asking people to send in handwritten thank-you cards for veterans. If you can’t submit a card, they ask you to submit photos or videos of yourself thanking those who served.

The organization will deliver the cards to veterans in care homes and post pictures on its website.

Click here for more information on how to participate and where to send pictures or cards.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke Stocked Market

Updated: moments ago
Roanoke Stocked Market

News

Kids Tech University

Updated: moments ago
Kids Tech University

News

United Way Grant

Updated: 5 minutes ago
United Way Grant

News

Martinsville Race Preps

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Martinsville Race Preps

News

Virginia State Superintendent Visit

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Virginia State Superintendent Visit

Latest News

News

Medical Reserve Corps Election Day Help

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Medical Reserve Corps Election Day Help

News

VT COVID Surface Study

Updated: 12 minutes ago
VT COVID Surface Study

News

New Danville Superintendent

Updated: 25 minutes ago
New Danville Superintendent

News

Grant money to help United Way of Roanoke Valley support families

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The United Way received $100,000 from the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation to allow them to find ways to better support vulnerable children and families in the area.

News

State Superintendent visits Botetourt County Schools

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The start of a new school week brought a special visitor to Greenfield Elementary in Botetourt County.

Education

New Danville superintendent hopes to turn around Danville Public Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Davis
After a two-month search for a new superintendent, the Danville School Board felt Dr. Angela Hairston was the best candidate to move the school district forward.