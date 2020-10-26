Send handwritten thank-you cards to veterans for Veterans’ Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Veterans’ Day events mostly virtual this year because of coronavirus precautions, a central Virginia organization wants those who served our county to have something physical to celebrate with.

ParadeRest Virginia is asking people to send in handwritten thank-you cards for veterans. If you can’t submit a card, they ask you to submit photos or videos of yourself thanking those who served.

The organization will deliver the cards to veterans in care homes and post pictures on its website.

Click here for more information on how to participate and where to send pictures or cards.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.