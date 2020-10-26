Advertisement

State Superintendent visits Botetourt County Schools

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The start of a new school week brought a special visitor to Greenfield Elementary in Botetourt County.

After a quick COVID screening, students lead the Virginia’s State Superintendent on a classroom tour.

“It’s really interesting to see all the different approaches that schools have taken from in-person, to hybrid to virtual,” Superintendent Dr. James Lane said.

Dr. James Lane is touring districts across Southwest Virginia this week. He said he is impressed with how Botetourt is adapting to this crazy time.

“We’ve been really worried with the hybrid schedules and everything about whether students were going to be moving forward in the curriculum as they would have,” Lane said. “And here in Botetourt we have definitely seen great learning going on and great engagement and that’s certainly something we are going to take back to Richmond.”

A look inside classrooms helps him better understand the challenges our teachers and students are tackling every day.

“Despite some of the frustrations many of us have had we are making it work,” Greenfield Principal Laura Camp said.

It was exciting for Camp and her staff to show off things like their adapted cafeteria and protocols because they have been working very hard to keep students safe and learning, she said.

“We joined together as a family here in Greenfield and have been determined to make it as normal as possible,” Camp said.

It’s a goal shared by many, and Lane said he hopes to give schools the tools they need for success.

“We are going to continue to listen to their needs and make sure we can support them any way we can,” Lane said.

