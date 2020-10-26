Advertisement

Virginia free clinics get $3M in CARES Act funds as high demand persists

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As healthcare workers continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Free Clinic of Central Virginia will get a boost in their efforts.

They’re going to get a cut of $3 million Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday for free clinics across the state.

“As we’ve been managing through COVID-19, we’ve seen tremendous increases in expenses," said Christina Delzingaro, Free Clinic of Central Virginia CEO.

Delzingaro says the clinic has seen a huge demand for their services since the start of the pandemic.

“With COVID-19 and all of that economic disruption we’re seeing, more and more people are losing their jobs and with it their health insurance so we’re seeing a pretty dramatic increase in the need for services," said Delzingaro.

That need doesn’t come without its damage.

Personal protective equipment and staffing have been two major points of demand for the clinic.

As a result, many of the funds the clinic will receive will go towards maintaining a ready staff.

“Many of our volunteers are retired physicians, dentists, nurses, and so they’re staying at home during COVID-19, so we have some additional staffing costs here," said Delzingaro.

They’re also getting ready for flu season.

Delzingaro says they expect to help even more folks this year.

“There’s always a need for primary care and as we’re entering into respiratory season, that’s gonna become even more in demand with the flu, the cold and of course COVID," said Delzingaro.

They also expect demand for telehealth services to rise in the coming winter months.

