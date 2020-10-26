Advertisement

Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to assist election officials

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 has complicated the November elections, but here in Virginia, more than 1000 people have stepped forward to help keep voters and election workers safe.

Tiffany Lee knows what to expect.

The Roanoke resident served as a Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer during the Salem City Council Election in May.

“For the most part it was reminding people to socially-distance and encourage people to wear masks, make sure that things like the tables where you mark your ballots are kept clean and sanitized between uses,” Lee told WDBJ7.

The Virginia Department of Health says people from all walks of life have stepped forward, but especially those with health backgrounds including nurses, some retired doctors, and individuals with degrees in public health.

They will not serve as election workers, but do what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s definitely going to be a large set of the population that wants to go and cast their vote on Election Day,” said Christie Wills, with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts’ Office of Epidemiology. “So these volunteers are there to make sure that people can fulfill that civic obligation as safely as possible.”

Across Virginia, 52 localities requested help at more than 1000 polling places.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke Stocked Market

Updated: 1 hours ago
Roanoke Stocked Market

News

Kids Tech University

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kids Tech University

News

United Way Grant

Updated: 1 hours ago
United Way Grant

News

Martinsville Race Preps

Updated: 1 hours ago
Martinsville Race Preps

Latest News

News

Virginia State Superintendent Visit

Updated: 1 hours ago
Virginia State Superintendent Visit

News

Medical Reserve Corps Election Day Help

Updated: 1 hours ago
Medical Reserve Corps Election Day Help

News

VT COVID Surface Study

Updated: 1 hours ago
VT COVID Surface Study

News

New Danville Superintendent

Updated: 1 hours ago
New Danville Superintendent

News

Grant money to help United Way of Roanoke Valley support families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The United Way received $100,000 from the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation to allow them to find ways to better support vulnerable children and families in the area.

News

State Superintendent visits Botetourt County Schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The start of a new school week brought a special visitor to Greenfield Elementary in Botetourt County.