Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to assist election officials

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 has complicated the November elections, but here in Virginia, more than 1000 people have stepped forward to help keep voters and election workers safe.

Tiffany Lee knows what to expect.

The Roanoke resident served as a Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer during the Salem City Council Election in May.

“For the most part it was reminding people to socially-distance and encourage people to wear masks, make sure that things like the tables where you mark your ballots are kept clean and sanitized between uses,” Lee told WDBJ7.

The Virginia Department of Health says people from all walks of life have stepped forward, but especially those with health backgrounds including nurses, some retired doctors, and individuals with degrees in public health.

They will not serve as election workers, but do what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s definitely going to be a large set of the population that wants to go and cast their vote on Election Day,” said Christie Wills, with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts’ Office of Epidemiology. “So these volunteers are there to make sure that people can fulfill that civic obligation as safely as possible.”

Across Virginia, 52 localities requested help at more than 1000 polling places.

