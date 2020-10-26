VMI announces resignation of superintendent

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ/AP) - Virginia Military Institute announced Monday the resignation of its superintendent.

General J.H. Binford Peay III has served as superintendent for VMI for more than 17 years.

A letter from John Boland, the president of VMI’s Board of Visitors, said General Peay’s resignation was accepted with deep regret.

“General Peay is a great American, patriot and hero. He has profoundly changed our school for the better in all respects,” said Boland.

The announcement came a week after state officials ordered an investigation into what they characterized as a culture of “ongoing structural racism” following a report in The Washington Post.

The Board of Visitors will begin the search for a new superintendent immediately.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.