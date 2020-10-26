Advertisement

VMI announces resignation of superintendent

The statue of Confederate Gen. "Stonewall" Jackson at the Virginia Military Institute.
The statue of Confederate Gen. "Stonewall" Jackson at the Virginia Military Institute.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ/AP) - Virginia Military Institute announced Monday the resignation of its superintendent.

General J.H. Binford Peay III has served as superintendent for VMI for more than 17 years.

A letter from John Boland, the president of VMI’s Board of Visitors, said General Peay’s resignation was accepted with deep regret.

“General Peay is a great American, patriot and hero. He has profoundly changed our school for the better in all respects,” said Boland.

The announcement came a week after state officials ordered an investigation into what they characterized as a culture of “ongoing structural racism” following a report in The Washington Post.

The Board of Visitors will begin the search for a new superintendent immediately.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Junior League to hold 32nd annual ‘Stocked Market’ virtually

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Since its inception, this yearly craft market has raised more than $3.2 million for grants, scholarships and volunteer efforts.

Crime

Photos released in search for Martinsville restaurant burglar

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police say he appears to be wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: New-case increase drops, as does percentage of positive tests in Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
2,525,421 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 5.0 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.1 percent reported over the weekend.

News

Fall Foliage in Virginia Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko reports.

Latest News

News

Fall Foliage in Virginia Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko reports.

Grown Here at Home

Grown Here at Home: How agritourism transformed Sinkland Farms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Neesey Payne
Now-a-days, many farmers in our hometowns are capitalizing on the top two economic drivers in Virginia – Tourism and agriculture. Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg is one of them.

Garden

Grown Here at Home: How Agritourism Transformed Sinkland Farms

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 26, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather News

Virginia Tech forestry expert explains when and where to see the best fall foliage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
The first thing you might notice about the trees on the mountains this year is that they started to change from green to orange and yellow relatively early.

Forecast

Monday, October 26, Morning FastCast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Clouds hang tough this morning with pockets of fog and drizzle.