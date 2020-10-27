2100 pounds of medication collected during Rx Take Back Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 2100 pounds of prescription drugs were collected across the Roanoke Valley during last weekend’s Rx Take Back Day.
That’s according to a collaboration of the Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition, the Western Virginia Water Authority, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and local police agencies.
They all partnered October 24 to collect expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs to be destroyed. The Roanoke Valley medications were collected from fifteen sites in the Roanoke Valley and more than 4,300 pounds were collected from sites across the commonwealth.
The purpose of the effort is to get rid of medications stored in home cabinets that are “highly susceptible for diversion, misuse and abuse,” according to event organizers, who say, “Safe disposal of medications is key for protecting our youth and our waterways.”
Unused medications can also be taken to a permenant drop box location any day. Listed below are the permanant drop boxes in the Roanoke Valley:
- Botetourt County: DownHome Pharmacy; 671 Teresa Ln
- Carilion Clinic: 2011 Crystal Spring Ave; 3737 W. Main St; 3 Riverside Circle;
- Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- CVS Towers: 2001 Colonial Ave
- New Castle: Market Street Pharmacy
- Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office: 401 E. Main St; Salem
- Vinton Police Department: 311 S. Pollard St; Vinton
- Walgreen’s Drug Store: 4841 Williamson Rd NW; Roanoke
- *COMING SOON* Cundiff Drug Store; Vinton
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.