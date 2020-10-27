Advertisement

Bedford County launches second phase of Back to Business program

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved a second round for its Back to Business program Monday.
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved a second round for its Back to Business program Monday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has approved more help for its county’s businesses.

Round two of the Back to Business program was approved Monday.

This part of the program targets businesses that make $3 million to $20 million annually.

The first round targeted businesses that made under $3 million annually.

“We decided since we’ve only expended half of those CARES Act funds, let’s open up a phase two. The first one reached companies that were up to $3 million in annual revenues and this one will reach companies up to $20 million," said Traci Blido, Bedford County economic development director.

Those who lost money due to the pandemic are eligible for those funds.

Grant amounts for the second round will vary depending on how many employees a business has.

The deadline to apply is December 1.

