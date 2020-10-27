Advertisement

Clifton Middle School to remain closed through Nov. 9 after positive COVID-19 case

The building will be predominantly vacant during this time, according to Alleghany County Public Schools. The A/B blended model of instruction will resume when students are welcomed back.
(WBKO)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Clifton Middle School will go all-virtual through November 9. That’s following a Virginia Department of Health contact-tracing operation that determined there was a 20-percent exposure rate within the facility to a positive COVID-19 case of a staff member.

Clifton Middle School was closed, Tuesday, October 27, because of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Alleghany County Public School (ACPS) Division Central Office was informed late evening Monday, October 26, of the confirmed positive COVID-19 case, according to a release from the district.

