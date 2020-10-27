Community divided over Washington and Lee University’s name

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Washington and Lee University says that there are deep divisions over its name as the nation continues to grapple with its racial past.

The school in Lexington said in a statement last week that it received 14,000 responses to a survey it has conducted as it examines issues of diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

The school was named for founding father George Washington and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Lee, who was the president of the university and is buried in a campus chapel.

The school surveyed students, parents, faculty and alumni. In July, the faculty voted to remove Lee’s name and sent a recommendation to the school’s board of trustees.

