Contact tracers face challenges reaching people possibly COVID exposed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID numbers are once again trending upwards here in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

“COVID is here and it is hurting the people that we love,” Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

This week there are a total of 78 people battling the virus in a hospital bed and currently there are more than 300 active cases.

“The trend is of course not unexpected, but it is devastating nonetheless,” Morrow said.

And at times it is proving to be difficult. Contact tracers are having a tough time reaching people who have potentially been exposed to the virus, Morrow said.

“We think that part of this is that some of our contact tracers have area codes that are out of our area for example like 804,” she said.

When investigators do get in touch, they are sometimes getting push back about their safety guidance, Morrow said.

“We’re seeing some resistance about some of our recommendations and we are attributing them to COVID fatigue, and this is just not the time to have COVID fatigue”

The district knows it is exhausting to hear the same thing over and over, so it is finding new ways to spread their message

The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir helped produce this jingle to remind people that this pandemic is far from over and we all need to do our part.

“As hard as it is, continue to physically distance, continue to wear masks, continue to practice hand hygiene,” Morrow said.

