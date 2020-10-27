Dense fog early followed by tropical rain Thursday

We’re expecting another morning of patchy, dense fog, especially east toward Central Virginia and Southside. DENSE FOG ADVISORIES have been issued for areas such as Lynchburg and Danville where visibility could be reduced through the morning commute. The Dense Fog Advisory goes through 10am. Once the fog burns off we should end up with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. We’ll notice increasing clouds Wednesday with tropical rain moving in Thursday from the remnants of Zeta. Much cooler weather builds in for the weekend.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Central VA and Southside through Tuesday morning. Watch for reduced visibility for the morning commute. (WDBJ)

A weak front will push added clouds into the West Virginia mountains and along the VA/WV border this will keep temperatures slightly warmer with limited fog there.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

You’ll want to get your Halloween decorations either secure or brought indoors as we have several dry days leading up to our Thursday soaker. Tuesday and Wednesday will be quiet as we await the landfall of Zeta along the Gulf Coast states by early Thursday. Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 60s and low 70s.

More tropical rain moves in Wednesday night and continues into Thursday. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall along the southern Gulf early Thursday then move north, interacting or merging with an upper-level low.

While showers are possible as early as Wednesday night, we expect most of the rain to arrive early Thursday which will likely end up being a washout. Rain may come in as two pieces. 1) Zeta tropical rain 2) Low pressure and cold front.

LOCAL IMPACTS FROM ZETA

EARLY THOUGHTS ON RAINFALL: Most models are suggesting between 1-3 inches of rain is likely with the two-part event. The rain could be heavy at times thanks to tropical moisture interacting with the front. Also, now that the growing season is ending, there are fewer trees that would be soaking up the rain. This means runoff is more likely than with previous tropical events. We also have leaves on the ground.

SEVERE IMPACTS: Winds may turn breezy at times, but should generally be in the 15-25mph range with locally higher gusts in the mountains. The tornado risk remains low, but not zero.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

The tropical system should be long gone by the weekend with improvements as early as Friday. The cold front will however usher in much cooler air for the Halloween weekend. Highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s in the east. Lows will be in 40s.

Much cooler air moves in as we head into the weekend. (WDBJ)

TURN CLOCKS BACK OCTOBER 31: Remember to set your clocks back one hour (fall back) before bedtime Saturday as we switch back to Eastern Standard Time. It’s also a good idea to check the smoke detector and weather radio batteries.