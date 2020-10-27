Electric school buses roll out across Virginia

EVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It started off with the first plug-in.

Electric school buses that are a part of the Dominion Energy Electric School Bus Program made their debut Tuesday in Campbell County.

Dominion says these buses introduce a step forward in eco-friendly transportation.

“This bus right here is the equivalent over a year’s time of 32 acres of trees," said Dan Weekley, Dominion Energy Innovation Policy and Implementation vice president.

Those buses will go to school districts across the state, including here in our hometowns.

Pittsylvania County Public Schools will grab two of those buses.

The system says adding electric buses to their fleet is a step in the right direction.

“It proves to me the commitment they have to moving our county and our division forward," said Kenyon Scott, Pittsylvania County Public Schools director of transportation.

Not only that - but taking a look at how the buses run provides more opportunities.

Scott says it gives students a chance to learn about new technology on the roads.

“And I can certainly see opportunities to work together with our career and technical center to make opportunities available to students there to have some hands-on experience," said Scott.

Called the Jouley, the buses will get 130 miles per charge.

When they’re brought back for the day, it’ll only take three hours to fully charge them again.

Sonny Merryman says the technology is that of the future.

“I think in 10 years that we’ll be 100 percent electric. The battery technology is evolving," said Floyd Merryman, Sonny Merryman president and CEO.

Schools plan to get those buses on the roads as soon as possible.

