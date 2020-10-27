Advertisement

Franklin County Schools considers a five-day-a-week schedule

The board considered the pros and cons of a schedule swap mid-way through the year
In theory, the plan could have been implemented two weeks from now, but officials say serious roadblocks stand in the way.
In theory, the plan could have been implemented two weeks from now, but officials say serious roadblocks stand in the way.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The idea on the table sounds like a dream come true for some Franklin County parents. Students who want it would be back in person four to five days a week, and they’d be back before the end of this semester.

But the reception the plan received at Monday night, during a meeting of the Franklin County School Board, shows the serious limits that Franklin County and other school districts continue to face.

Busing kids to and from school, and feeding them when they get there, are the biggest stumbling blocks. School leaders say there’s just not enough space to socially distance students in either case

There’s also the increase in COVID-19 in Franklin County - 321% since the start of school by board member Jon Atchue’s count.

“I do not think this environment is safe,” said Atchue. “My own instinct right now is to say we need to go all virtual.”

Staff pointed out currently, 57 teachers and dozens of students are quarantining, though no transmission has yet occurred inside a Franklin County School Building. A teacher survey also found most teachers do not want to come back four to five days a week

“Even though hybrid is difficult, it’s what they’re getting used to, and its getting easier for them as they go,” said Julie Nix.

However some board members did push back, with Donna Cosmato pointing out that even as the district is working to improve internet access by distributing portable wifi hot spots, many families continue to struggle.

“I think we can’t move on with this without talking about how not changing anything effects those people that don’t have the internet,” she said.

But for other board members, including Penny Blue, the decision to bring kids back to the classroom hangs on more than just the school board.

“There’s still people walking around without masks, and they want kids in schools. If the community wants children in school, they need to act like it,” said Penny Blue.

Ultimately the board took no action on the schedule change Monday. They did leave open the possibility of starting school in January with the five day a week schedule, but more discussion and debate will be needed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Franklin County School Leaders Consider Learning Back In The Classroom

Updated: 4 hours ago
Franklin County School Leaders Consider Learning Back In The Classroom

News

VA Passenger Rail Authority Meets

Updated: 5 hours ago
VA Passenger Rail Authority Meets

News

New Jobs For Pittsylvania County

Updated: 5 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

New furniture company brings around 200 jobs to Axton

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Ison Furniture Manufacturing is investing millions in a new facility in Axton.

Latest News

State

Virginia Dems weigh-in on Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A handful of Democrats were quick to weigh-in on Monday’s historic 52-48 Senate vote.

News

Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to assist election officials

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
COVID-19 has complicated the November elections, but here in Virginia, more than 1000 people have stepped forward to help keep voters and election workers safe.

News

Roanoke Stocked Market

Updated: 9 hours ago
Roanoke Stocked Market

News

Kids Tech University

Updated: 9 hours ago
Kids Tech University

News

United Way Grant

Updated: 9 hours ago
United Way Grant

News

Martinsville Race Preps

Updated: 9 hours ago
Martinsville Race Preps