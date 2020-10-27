Franklin County Schools considers a five-day-a-week schedule

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The idea on the table sounds like a dream come true for some Franklin County parents. Students who want it would be back in person four to five days a week, and they’d be back before the end of this semester.

But the reception the plan received at Monday night, during a meeting of the Franklin County School Board, shows the serious limits that Franklin County and other school districts continue to face.

Busing kids to and from school, and feeding them when they get there, are the biggest stumbling blocks. School leaders say there’s just not enough space to socially distance students in either case

There’s also the increase in COVID-19 in Franklin County - 321% since the start of school by board member Jon Atchue’s count.

“I do not think this environment is safe,” said Atchue. “My own instinct right now is to say we need to go all virtual.”

Staff pointed out currently, 57 teachers and dozens of students are quarantining, though no transmission has yet occurred inside a Franklin County School Building. A teacher survey also found most teachers do not want to come back four to five days a week

“Even though hybrid is difficult, it’s what they’re getting used to, and its getting easier for them as they go,” said Julie Nix.

However some board members did push back, with Donna Cosmato pointing out that even as the district is working to improve internet access by distributing portable wifi hot spots, many families continue to struggle.

“I think we can’t move on with this without talking about how not changing anything effects those people that don’t have the internet,” she said.

But for other board members, including Penny Blue, the decision to bring kids back to the classroom hangs on more than just the school board.

“There’s still people walking around without masks, and they want kids in schools. If the community wants children in school, they need to act like it,” said Penny Blue.

Ultimately the board took no action on the schedule change Monday. They did leave open the possibility of starting school in January with the five day a week schedule, but more discussion and debate will be needed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.