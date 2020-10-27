Advertisement

Harley-Davidson unveils its first electric bicycle

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.(Source: Serial 1, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) – Harley-Davidson is trying to electrify its appeal to younger riders by starting an ebike brand.

The iconic motorcycle company revealed the first images of its future electric bike on Tuesday. It’s called Serial 1.

The bike will have a mid-mounted engine that kicks in when the rider turns the pedals.

Top speed will be limited to either 20 or 28 mph, due to ebike regulations.

Harley has been having a rough ride in its motorcycle branch, whose profits have declined for six years.

The company then took a heavy hit from the pandemic, even though it says that its profits rose over the past three months.

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder.

The new ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

