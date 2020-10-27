Higher education institutions to receive $116M in additional funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - More than $116 million in additional CARES Act funding will go to institutions of higher education in Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.

The funding will be distributed to public universities and medical centers to support telework and distance learning infrastructure, personal protective equipment, sanitization and cleaning and testing for students, faculty and staff, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.

“Virginia has some of the best colleges and universities in the nation, and they are working overtime to keep students, staff, and faculty safe,” said Governor Northam. “This additional $116 million in federal funding will go a long way towards closing COVID-related budget gaps at these institutions, and will ensure they can continue to provide a world-class education in the midst of this public health crisis.”

Virginia institutions surpassed the previous budget of federal money due to increased spending on COVID-19 testing, PPE and virtual learning. The Governor’s Office said approximately $115.6 of the new funds will go directly toward covering institutions' previous and upcoming COVID-19 expenses through December 30.

“College life looks very different in the age of COVID-19,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “We are proud to support the Commonwealth’s colleges and universities as they work to protect the safety of their students, faculty, and communities, and continue to provide the high-quality education Virginia is known for.”

$600,000 will support the Virtual Library of Virginia, a consortium of public and nonprofit academic libraries. That funding will go toward the purchase of educational films, documentaries and television programming used to support distance learning.

“We are grateful to the Governor and the General Assembly for targeting some of these much needed resources to higher education to benefit Virginia’s students and families,” said John Broderick, president of Old Dominion University.

Information on the amount of funding allocated to each institution can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.