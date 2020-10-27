Advertisement

Some in-person learning suspended at Forest Middle School in Bedford County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - In-person education is being suspended for some students at Forest Middle School in Bedford County through Friday, November 6.

The suspension, which starts Wednesday, October 28, is for grades 4 and 5 “due to a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases, and related quarantine requirements, among students and staff in Grades 4 and 5,” according to the district.

Bedford County has seen 380 new COVID cases since October 2.

District officials say 6th graders, who meet in a new section of the school, have not been impacted at this point, and will remain operating normally until further notice.

Grades 4 and 5 at FMS will shift to remote learning until in-person learning resumes Monday, November 9.

Click here to read the letter sent to parents.

