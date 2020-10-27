Advertisement

IRS extends deadline to claim stimulus checks

According to the IRS, nearly nine million people who don’t normally file federal income taxes still need to register for an economic stimulus check.
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline for individuals to claim an economic stimulus check.

According to the IRS, nearly nine million people who don’t normally file federal income taxes still need to register for an economic stimulus check.

The Oct. 15 deadline has now been extended to Nov. 21.

The additional time is only for those who have not received a stimulus check and don’t normally file a federal income tax return. The IRS said these individuals should register as quickly as possible using the IRSR Non-Filers tool. The tool will not be available after Nov. 21 due to the IRS preparing for the 2020 federal income tax filing season.

“We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The IRS is deeply involved in processing and programming that overlaps filing seasons. Any further extension beyond November would adversely impact our work on the 2020 and 2021 filing seasons. The non-filers portal has been available since the spring and has been used successfully by many millions of Americans.”

Individuals who miss the deadline will have to file a 2020 federal income tax return to claim their credit.

Individuals who filed a 2019 or 2018 federal income tax return and didn’t receive a stimulus check, or registered with the IRS and didn’t get a check, can use the IRS Get My Payment tool to check its status.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Contact tracers face challenges reaching people possibly COVID exposed

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Contact tracers are having a tough time reaching people who have potentially been exposed to the virus, Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

Economy

Bedford County launches second phase of Back to Business program

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Grant amounts will vary for businesses eligible for phase two.

Health

VDH website to be down for routine maintenance on Oct. 31

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WWBT Newsroom
Coronavirus details can be accessed through the link in the article

Environment

Electric school buses roll out across Virginia

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Pittsylvania County Public Schools will get two of the 50 buses.

Education

Two Roanoke City schools closing over COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Principals from both schools say they will update staff, students and parents about reopening plans.

Latest News

Health

2100 pounds of medication collected during Rx Take Back Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Unused medications can also be taken to a permenant drop box location any day.

State

Richmond judge makes ruling in Robert E. Lee statue case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WWBT Newsroom
A Richmond judge has dissolved the temporary injunction that was blocking the Robert E. Lee statue from being removed along Monument Avenue.

Your Vote Virginia

Virginia Democrats sue Richmond Voter’s Registrar over absentee ballot issue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove and Henry Graff
The complaint says the General Registrar denied the plaintiff had any responsive records and produced limited information, which she characterized as ‘inaccurate’.

Crime

Lynchburg police look for information on theft at Aztec Rental

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police say the theft took place October 20, 2020.

Education

Clifton Middle School to remain closed through Nov. 9 after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The building will be predominantly vacant during this time, according to Alleghany County Public Schools. The A/B blended model of instruction will resume when students are welcomed back.

News

Appomattox County Murder

Updated: 4 hours ago