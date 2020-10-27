Lexington Police hold costume contest

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s police went undercover on Facebook, and want you to choose who did the best job.

The Lexington Police Department take their Halloween very seriously, and so they’re holding their second annual costume contest, with three officers and even the interim chief suiting up for the holiday. They have a survey on Facebook where you can vote for who you think did the best job.

“We received a good response from the members of our department and we were able these get four participants out of everybody here," said the department’s Elizabeth Knudson. "And it’s fun seeing the different ideas and the creative costumes that we all get to come up with each year, and hopefully it’s something that we get to continue to do for years after this.”

And on Halloween evening, they’ll be passing out candy bags at the station in a drive-through arrangement.

