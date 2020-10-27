Advertisement

Lexington Police hold costume contest

Lexington police Interim Chief is costumed as Dr. Evil from "Austin Powers."
Lexington police Interim Chief is costumed as Dr. Evil from "Austin Powers."(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s police went undercover on Facebook, and want you to choose who did the best job.

The Lexington Police Department take their Halloween very seriously, and so they’re holding their second annual costume contest, with three officers and even the interim chief suiting up for the holiday. They have a survey on Facebook where you can vote for who you think did the best job.

“We received a good response from the members of our department and we were able these get four participants out of everybody here," said the department’s Elizabeth Knudson. "And it’s fun seeing the different ideas and the creative costumes that we all get to come up with each year, and hopefully it’s something that we get to continue to do for years after this.”

And on Halloween evening, they’ll be passing out candy bags at the station in a drive-through arrangement.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Grant money to help United Way of Roanoke Valley support families

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Kate Capodanno
The United Way received $100,000 from the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation to allow them to find ways to better support vulnerable children and families in the area.

Health

Centra updated patient visitation guidelines go into effect Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Visitation hours will be from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. daily

Community

Junior League to hold 32nd annual ‘Stocked Market’ virtually

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
Since its inception, this yearly craft market has raised more than $3.2 million for grants, scholarships and volunteer efforts.

Community

Christiansburg Vol. Fire Department dedicates ladder truck, artwork to members who died

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
WDBJ7 spoke with a son of one of the former members about what the dedication means to him.

Latest News

Community

’Cookie Bandits’ deliver joy in Giles County

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT
|
By Kate Capodanno
Once a week since April, a group of women travel around their neighborhoods delivering cookies and other sweet treats.

Your Vote Virginia

Roanoke church offers free rides to polls for early voting

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
The service is available Monday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm.

Environment

Get out of the road or get towed, Roanoke County police warn hikers

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
County police say they only tow drivers as a last resort.

Community

Golf tournament raises money for Boys and Girls Club scholarship fund

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This is the first scholarship fund for Boys and Girls Club kids to use when they graduate from high school.

Community

Big changes ahead for Montgomery County Christmas Store

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
The Montgomery County Christmas Store will not be letting shoppers inside this year. Instead, last year's shoppers have been sent a letter to fill out a wish list of everything they need.

Community

Angels of Assisi will hold adoption event Saturday, moving forward with new location

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By Ashley Boles
Saturday marks its first in-person adoption event since the start of the pandemic.