Lynchburg police look for information on theft at Aztec Rental

Lynchburg theft security footage at Aztec Rentals.
Lynchburg theft security footage at Aztec Rentals.(Lynchburg Police Department/Aztec Rentals)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police are looking for information about the theft of a 2020 Bobcat E10 Mini Excavator and black Holmes 5x10 trailer.

The theft took place October 20, 2020 at 5:50 a.m. at Aztec Rental at 2022 Lakeside Drive.

The thief was caught on security cameras driving an SUV, with a license plate ending in 4146, and turned left on Lakeside Drive and drove toward the University of Lynchburg.

Anyone with video of the incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

