Lynchburg woman arrested for murder after body found in burned SUV

Artenna Horsley-Robey, suspect in Appomattox County murder
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg woman is being charged with first-degree murder after a body was found in a burned vehicle in Appomattox County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Burned vehicle found with remains inside registered to reported missing person

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Artenna K. Horsley-Robey on Tuesday.

The GMC Yukon was found in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest October 21, abandoned near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road. It had been set on fire, and remains found inside were taken to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy. The sheriff’s office said it is still waiting for positive identification of the remains.

“Today’s arrest is the result of the collaborative efforts of over a dozen law enforcement officers working non-stop for nearly 1,000 work hours over the past six days,” said Appomattox County Sheriff Donald D. Simpson. “As evident by this arrest, the inter-agency cooperation between state,locacl and federal law enforcement partners is unmatched.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are pending. The office is working with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a missing person report involving the vehicle’s owner.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the ACSO at 434-352-8241 or the anonymous tip line at 434-352-3995.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

