Middle school in Alleghany County closed because of COVID case

The Carson City School District is providing a snapshot of active COVID-19 cases within the district.
The Carson City School District is providing a snapshot of active COVID-19 cases within the district.(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Clifton Middle School in Alleghany County is closed Tuesday because of a case of COVID-19 confirmed in a member of the school’s staff.

The Alleghany County Public School (ACPS) Division Central Office was informed late evening Monday, October 26, of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case with a staff member, according to a release from the district.

“Due to the lack of substantial timing for contact tracing overnight, all Clifton Middle School students, faculty, and staff (except essential employees will report to begin cleaning immediately) will not report to school on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Again, this closure notice only applies to students, faculty, and staff of Clifton Middle School.”

The district says the Virginia Department of Health planned a contact tracing operation starting Monday evening and running through Tuesday mid-morning. At that point, all identified students, faculty, and staff will be notified and provided with further instructions, according to the district.

"The ACPS and CMS maintenance and custodial staffs, as essential employees, will be working diligently throughout the day on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, to deep clean CMS per the APCS Health Mitigation Plan which follows The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and VDH guidance.“

