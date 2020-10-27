Advertisement

New-case COVID count rises in Virginia; positive test percentage flat

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Covid-19 announcement.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Covid-19 announcement.(CDC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 175,409 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, October 27, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 174,275 reported Monday, a 1,134-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 904 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

2,543,515 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.0 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as the percentage reported Monday.

12,070 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,600 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,581 reported Monday.

1,081 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,048 people reported Monday. 19,702 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US averages 68,000 new coronavirus cases a day

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
When it comes to coronavirus cases, the country's numbers are heading in the wrong direction.

Coronavirus

Masks could save more than 100K lives in US through February, study suggests

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
A new study estimates that if most Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from COVID-19 between now and the end of February.

Coronavirus

Middle school in Alleghany County closed because of COVID case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The district says the Virginia Department of Health planned a contact tracing operation starting Monday evening and running through Tuesday mid-morning.

Coronavirus

Husband in world’s longest-lived couple dies at 110 after pandemic brings depression

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN
The couple had received the Guinness record for the world’s longest-lived marriage on August 25, with a combined age of 214 years and 358 days.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Mask wearing could save 100K lives, study estimates

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
"Wear a mask." It's something we've heard throughout this pandemic, but a new study is putting a number to the lives that could be saved if most Americans would simply do this preventive measure.

Coronavirus

Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to assist election officials

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
COVID-19 has complicated the November elections, but here in Virginia, more than 1,000 people have stepped forward to help keep voters and election workers safe.

Coronavirus

Virginia Tech researchers study how long COVID-19 survives on food surfaces

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
With a two-year, $1 million grant the research team will address such topics as how to ensure that someone won’t contract COVID-19 from handling packaging.

Coronavirus

Virginia free clinics get $3M in CARES Act funds as high demand persists

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The Free Clinic of Central Virginia will receive some of those funds.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health experts had warned that it was only a matter of time before deaths turned upward, given the record-breaking surge in cases engulfing the country.

Coronavirus

Millions of COVID-19 tests being sent to Virginia

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
They will be distributed at the discretion of Governor Ralph Northam to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders and other priorities.