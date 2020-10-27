New furniture company brings around 200 jobs to Axton

AXTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new furniture manufacturing operation is bringing in nearly 200 jobs. Ison Furniture Manufacturing is investing millions in a new facility in Axton.

A.C Furniture in Axton closed down back in March, and now Ison Furniture Manufacturing is taking it’s place--bringing back those lost jobs and then some.

“With these two new companies, they are going to have twice as many jobs as A.C. Furntirue did in the same facility, so when you account for the lost jobs from A.C., we’re adding another 100 plus jobs," Caleb Ayers, Public Relations Manage for , Pittsylvania County, said.

Ison Furniture is investing around. 3.5 million dollars and creating 150 jobs Ison’s supplier, Dogwood Global, is also moving to the site and is investing around half a million dollars and creating 45 jobs.

“We’re excited to be able to bring in new jobs during a pandemic, especially, is a really big win for our community," Ayers said.

And they’re already hiring.

“They’re hiring right now, the companies actively hiring and looking to start manufacturing within the next couple of weeks, so this is a very quick process, very quick turnaround, especially for people who have lost work,” Ayers said.

Like those who lost their jobs when A.C. Furniture shut down.

“They’ve had years and years of experience, we definitely wanted to give them back their jobs basically because it’s a difficult trade to get into and then to maintain," Akira Ison, President of Ison Furniture Manufacturing, said.

Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project.

“We caught wind of this opportunity probably about a month and half a go and knew they were looking at South Carolina and North Carolina, so obviously it moved very quickly," Matt Rowe, the Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director, said.

The company plans to be up and running by the end of the year. Those who are interested in a job should call Mike McPeak, Director of Manufacturing Operations for Ison Furniture Manufacturing, at 276-340-0713.

