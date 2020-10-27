Advertisement

New processing procedure to keep up with influx of absentee ballots in Montgomery County

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s one week left until Election Day, but one group of election workers in Montgomery County have already been counting votes for weeks to keep up with the influx of absentee ballots.

“Which is something we’ve never done before,"chief elections officer, Robert Sebeck said. "We’ve only ever worked on election day.”

One of the multi-purpose rooms of the Government Center is now the Central Absentee Precinct.

“We are pre-processing mailed in and dropped off absentee ballots," he said.

Pre-processing has never done before because the demand for absentee voting has never been so high thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In 2016, it took us 18 hours to process all of the absentee ballots we received and this year we have more than in the past," Sebeck said. "So the state changed the rules and we could start early on this processing.”

2020 is the year to improvise, adapt and overcome and that includes the handling of absentee ballots for this year’s election.

“It’s numbers, just such a higher number of percentage of people taking advantage of the absentee process," Sebeck said.

Since the beginning of October, Sebeck said there’s been a steady stream of handling envelopes. He and his team count, verify, tally and feed into the voting machine each and every absentee ballot that’s returned to the Montgomery County Voter Registrar.

One of the most important parts of pre-processing is to check the ballot against the poll book.

“To make sure this is the first ballot we’ve seen from the person so that you can’t vote more than once; you’ve not already voted in person; and that the ballot matches up with what’s in the poll book," he said.

And every step has to be done by hand.

“The software that the state uses works great in a real precinct, but has never been set up for an absentee precinct," he explained. "So we print out paper poll books and we write in them manually for each ballot.”

Sounds tedious, right?

“That’s a good word, tedious," he laughed. "It’s a lot of repeating the same process and you know double checking each one as it goes down. Multiple eyes are on each ballot.”

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day, the team processes absentee ballots for the county’s seven precincts. Each morning they’re given several bins of ballots to process. Each bin holds about 250 ballots.

“We would never be able to finish this on election night," Sebeck said.

In fact, they won’t finish on election night this year because of another change to the absentee voting rules.

“For the first time ever we’ll also be working days after the election because in the past if your ballot came in after election night it was not counted," he explained. "Now if it arrives by noon on Friday, it will be counted.”

The sooner you can get your ballot in the mail, the sooner election results can be posted.

“Anything we can do to get ahead is good," he said.

Despite the long hours, Sebeck says it’s a rewarding job, one he and his team are proud to be a part of.

“I enjoy the process," he explained. "To see this many people participate in government by putting in a ballot is fascinating.”

Montgomery County is typically a purple district when it comes to party lines. Sebeck said with many ballots not being processed until after election day, it could be several days before we know which way Montgomery County voted.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers to assist election officials

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
COVID-19 has complicated the November elections, but here in Virginia, more than 1,000 people have stepped forward to help keep voters and election workers safe.

Your Vote Virginia

Absentee ballot requests far surpass 2016 count, local registrars say

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The total of requested and returned ballots so far in 2020 has exceeded 2016 numbers.

Your Vote Virginia

Virginia early voting deadline approaching

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Saturday, October 31 is the last day for Virginia voters to cast early in-person ballots for the November 3 General Election.

Your Vote Virginia

UVA cybersecurity expert: Virginia is one of the safer states to cast a ballot

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
|
By Daniel Grimes
Each state is responsible for handling the voting process. From voter rolls to ballot security, it is left up to them

Latest News

Your Vote Virginia

Warner looks for third term in Senate

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:04 AM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
Warner, a familiar face in Virginia politics, is hoping to be re-elected on November 3.

Your Vote Virginia

Daniel Gade aims to break Republican losing streak in Virginia

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:56 AM EDT
|
By Eric Miller
The Republican has plenty of experience in government and public policy, but this is his first shot at an elected office.

Your Vote Virginia

Candidates for Roanoke Mayor spar during final candidates forum

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
The gloves came off Thursday in the Roanoke Mayor’s race. Incumbent Sherman Lea and challenger David Bowers met during a virtual forum presented by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. During a sharp exchange on several issues, they questioned each other’s record as mayor.

Politics

Kaine reacts to report of racist incidents at VMI

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Senator Tim Kaine says allegations of racist incidents at Virginia Military Institute are deeply troubling, and the call for an independent investigation is a “smart” step.

Politics

Gov. Northam recovering after breaking hand

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
He’ll wear a brace for a few weeks.

Your Vote Virginia

Registrars process absentee ballots

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
A sign on the wall of the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office serves as a countdown to Election Day. But with early voting in person now under way and absentee ballots arriving at the registrar’s office by the hundreds, the race is on.