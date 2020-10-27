New processing procedure to keep up with influx of absentee ballots in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s one week left until Election Day, but one group of election workers in Montgomery County have already been counting votes for weeks to keep up with the influx of absentee ballots.

“Which is something we’ve never done before,"chief elections officer, Robert Sebeck said. "We’ve only ever worked on election day.”

One of the multi-purpose rooms of the Government Center is now the Central Absentee Precinct.

“We are pre-processing mailed in and dropped off absentee ballots," he said.

Pre-processing has never done before because the demand for absentee voting has never been so high thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In 2016, it took us 18 hours to process all of the absentee ballots we received and this year we have more than in the past," Sebeck said. "So the state changed the rules and we could start early on this processing.”

2020 is the year to improvise, adapt and overcome and that includes the handling of absentee ballots for this year’s election.

“It’s numbers, just such a higher number of percentage of people taking advantage of the absentee process," Sebeck said.

Since the beginning of October, Sebeck said there’s been a steady stream of handling envelopes. He and his team count, verify, tally and feed into the voting machine each and every absentee ballot that’s returned to the Montgomery County Voter Registrar.

One of the most important parts of pre-processing is to check the ballot against the poll book.

“To make sure this is the first ballot we’ve seen from the person so that you can’t vote more than once; you’ve not already voted in person; and that the ballot matches up with what’s in the poll book," he said.

And every step has to be done by hand.

“The software that the state uses works great in a real precinct, but has never been set up for an absentee precinct," he explained. "So we print out paper poll books and we write in them manually for each ballot.”

Sounds tedious, right?

“That’s a good word, tedious," he laughed. "It’s a lot of repeating the same process and you know double checking each one as it goes down. Multiple eyes are on each ballot.”

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day, the team processes absentee ballots for the county’s seven precincts. Each morning they’re given several bins of ballots to process. Each bin holds about 250 ballots.

“We would never be able to finish this on election night," Sebeck said.

In fact, they won’t finish on election night this year because of another change to the absentee voting rules.

“For the first time ever we’ll also be working days after the election because in the past if your ballot came in after election night it was not counted," he explained. "Now if it arrives by noon on Friday, it will be counted.”

The sooner you can get your ballot in the mail, the sooner election results can be posted.

“Anything we can do to get ahead is good," he said.

Despite the long hours, Sebeck says it’s a rewarding job, one he and his team are proud to be a part of.

“I enjoy the process," he explained. "To see this many people participate in government by putting in a ballot is fascinating.”

Montgomery County is typically a purple district when it comes to party lines. Sebeck said with many ballots not being processed until after election day, it could be several days before we know which way Montgomery County voted.

