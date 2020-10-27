New River Heath District reports a demographic shift in COVID cases

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Health District continues to see community spread of COVID-19, and health officials said in today’s weekly update there’s also been a shift in who the virus is affecting.

“Over the past couple of weeks, the demographic has shifted. Our students being the predominate sources it is going to more of a 50/50 where we are seeing our students, but we are also seeing our community members,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell the director of the New River Valley Health District.

Radford University seeing a decrease in cases for last week.

“This week out of 199 tests administered, we’re reporting 35 positive results. That represents a 45% decrease from what we reported from last week’s dashboard,” said Radford University spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs

Dr. Bissell says through contract tracing they are seeing COVID spread at close social gatherings— including carpools.

“People are carpooling to and from work or they are carpooling at lunchtime while they go out and grab a bite to eat or it might be in a community setting where people are going to and from school to and from a social event or something like that,” said Bissell.

The distract also announced they are set to receive some of the new rapid point of care COVID-19 tests called BinaxNOW.

"VDH has gotten a share of those tests and they are working on that right now in Richmond as to how they are going to be distributed, "said Dr. Bissell.

Bissell said the tests will help the most vulnerable have access to testing and will allow people to be screened for COVID more frequently.

Health officials also said they know people are having COVID-19 fatigue, but it is important to remember it is a community effort to keep the virus away.

“We know we can finish the semester healthy and strong and we need each member of the Highlander family to do so,” said Scaggs.

