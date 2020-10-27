Advertisement

School bus in Tennessee involved in crash; 2 killed

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — Two people have been killed in a crash between a school bus and a utility service vehicle, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened Tuesday on Highway 58 in Meigs County in East Tennessee.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — A school bus carrying children was involved in a fatal highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, and some patients were taken to a hospital in Chattanooga, officials said.

Lt. John Harmon of the Tennessee Highway Patrol told WRCB-TV that it was a very serious crash. He had no immediate report on the conditions of those involved or say how many people had died.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences “for those lives that were lost” but did not give specifics.

The crash happened on Highway 58 in Meigs County in East Tennessee.

Some people involved in the crash were taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment, said spokeswoman Allyson Cole. She did not provide an exact number of people being treated.

Amanda Pritchett, director of schools, told WTVC-TV that another bus was going to pick up any uninjured children.

It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus and no additional details of what happened were immediately released.

