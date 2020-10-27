Richmond judge makes ruling in Robert E. Lee statue case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond judge has dissolved the temporary injunction that was blocking the Robert E. Lee statue from being removed along Monument Avenue.

“We WON the Lee statue case after a judge found that it was raised against a backdrop of white supremacy and that it is against public policy to keep it up,” Attorney General Mark Herring tweeted.

Herring said the ruling is staying, pending appeal, but that it is a pathway to have the statue removed.

The plaintiffs argued in court on Oct. 19 that Gov. Northam does not have the authority to remove the statue because it would violate restrictive covenants in deeds that transferred the statue, its pedestal and the land they sit on to the state.

Governor Northam released the following statement Tuesday regarding the ruling on the case:

"The Lee monument was built to celebrate the Confederacy and uphold white supremacy. This victory moves Virginia forward in removing this relic of the past—one that was erected for all the wrong reasons.

I am grateful to Attorney General Mark Herring and his team for their tremendous work on this case. Today we are one step closer to a more inclusive, equitable, and honest Virginia.”

Herring argued in court it cannot be forced in perpetuity to maintain a statue, especially since it’s become so divisive. The state has budgeted just under $1.1 million for the removal.

The case is widely expected to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

To read the full order, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.